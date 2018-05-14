Area Police Blotters – Week of April 23 to April 30

Manlius

Suzanne Wood, 51, of North Syracuse, was arrested on April 24 and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent of one percent or higher, speeding in zone, failure to notify DMV of address change, moving from lane unsafely and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Gabrielle Kalil, 25, of Manlius, was arrested on April 25 and charged with two counts of criminal mischief in the third degree, criminal contempt in the second degree, petit larceny and harassment in the second degree.

Timothy Kraus, 30, of Clay, was arrested on April 26 and charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree.

Britney Wilsey, of Chittenango, was arrested on April 26 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, unlicensed operation and speeding in zone.

Christopher Duffy, 36, of Manlius, was arrested on April 27 and charged with no tail lamps, driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or higher.

Thomas Pilcher, 67, of Canastota, was arrested on April 28 and charged with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or higher.

Dewitt

Trystan Charter, 21, of Minoa, was arrested on April 23 and charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

Anthony Stephens, 18, of Syracuse, was arrested on April 24 and charged with possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, false inspection sticker, inspected motor vehicle and inadequate headlights.

James Ridgeway, 39, of Syracuse, was arrested on April 25 and charged with criminal possession of marijuana in the fifth degree.

Cheyenne Papineau, 30, of Syracuse, was arrested on April 25 and charged with criminal contempt in the second degree.

Dennis Housley, 34, of Syracuse, was arrested on April 26 and charged with possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, false inspection sticker, uninspected motor vehicle and insufficient signal.;

Mandy Johnson, 41, of East Syracuse, was arrested on Aril 27 and charged with possession of a forge instrument in the second degree, false inspection sticker and insufficient signal.

Jasmin Mendez, 39, of Syracuse, was arrested on April 27 and charged with petit larceny.

Airanna Santalucia, 27, of Utica, was arrested on April 27 and charged with petit larceny.

Dana Hudson, 36, of Syracuse, was arrested on April 27 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth and fifth degree, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and failure to keep right.

Jamie English, 41, of Cicero, was arrested on April 28 and charged with driving while intoxicated, lane violation, consuming alcohol in vehicle and failure to keep right.

Joy McMullen, 18, of Syracuse, was arrested on April 29 and charged with petit larceny.

Dontray Measter, 33, of Syracuse, was arrested on April 29 and charged with petit larceny.

Avram Broome, 51, of Syracuse, was arrested on April 29 and charged with petit larceny.

Johnisha Cook, 22, of Syracuse, was arrested on April 29 and charged with petit larceny.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story