 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

DeWitt police investigate shooting on James Street

May 07, 2018 Crime, Eagle Bulletin

DeWitt police investigate shooting on James Street

DeWitt police are currently investigating a shooting with injuries that occurred this past weekend on James Street.

According to police, officers responded to the Mobile gas station, located at 2400 James St., Syracuse, at approximately 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, May 6, for a shooting with injuries complaint. Upon arriving it was determined that the victim, a 17-year-old male, had been shot in the back while he was the backseat passenger of a blue Jeep while on Thompson Road near Erie Blvd E. in the Town of DeWitt.

The victim, identified as Emmanuel Aguayo of Syracuse, was transported by ambulance to State University of New York Upstate Medical Center for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information should contact the DeWitt Police tips line at tips@townofdewitt.com.

Comment on this Story

FFL board disavows involvement in new library PAC
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling