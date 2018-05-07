DeWitt police investigate shooting on James Street

DeWitt police are currently investigating a shooting with injuries that occurred this past weekend on James Street.

According to police, officers responded to the Mobile gas station, located at 2400 James St., Syracuse, at approximately 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, May 6, for a shooting with injuries complaint. Upon arriving it was determined that the victim, a 17-year-old male, had been shot in the back while he was the backseat passenger of a blue Jeep while on Thompson Road near Erie Blvd E. in the Town of DeWitt.

The victim, identified as Emmanuel Aguayo of Syracuse, was transported by ambulance to State University of New York Upstate Medical Center for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information should contact the DeWitt Police tips line at tips@townofdewitt.com.

