Area Police Blotters – Week of April 27 to May 4

May 07, 2018
Arrests:
Alaska S. Pinard, 22, of Cazenovia College, was arrested May 4 and charged with disobeying an executive mandate in the second degree.
Tickets:
Disobeying traffic control device: 1
Failure to stop at stop sign: 1
No passenger side head light: 1
No/insufficient tail lamps: 1
Rear side windows non-transparent: 1
Side windows not transparent: 1
Speeding in zone: 2
Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.
Arrests:
Todd W. Travis, 47, of Cazenovia, was arrested April 26 and charged with unspecified violation of family court.
