Area Police Blotters – Week of April 27 to May 4

Cazenovia Police Department

Arrests:

Alaska S. Pinard, 22, of Cazenovia College, was arrested May 4 and charged with disobeying an executive mandate in the second degree.

Tickets:

Disobeying traffic control device: 1

Failure to stop at stop sign: 1

No passenger side head light: 1

No/insufficient tail lamps: 1

Rear side windows non-transparent: 1

Side windows not transparent: 1

Speeding in zone: 2

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests:

Todd W. Travis, 47, of Cazenovia, was arrested April 26 and charged with unspecified violation of family court.

