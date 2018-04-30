Area Police Blotters – Week of April 7 to April 14

Dewitt

Latesha Dexter, 26, of Dewitt, was arrested on April 16 and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, assault in the second degree, aggravated criminal contempt and revisiting arrest.

Jahnessa Payne, 21, of Syracuse, was arrested on April 16 and charged with petit larceny.

Gabriel Veras, 25, of Syracuse, was arrested on April 17 and charged with petit larceny.

Manlius

Michael Vincent, 38, of Asbury Park, NJ, was arrested on April 16 and charged with three counts of driving across hazard markings, refusal to take a breath test, consuming alcohol in motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more and aggravated driving while intoxicated with an alcohol content of .18 percent or more.

Kyanne Baggett, 19, of Syracuse, was arrested on April 17 and charged with petit larceny, resisting arrest and possession of burglar’s tools.

