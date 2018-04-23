Area Police Blotters – Week of April 6 to April 13

Manlius

Michael King, 39, of Minoa, was arrested on April 7 and charged with speeding in zone, driving while intoxicated, consumption of alcohol in motor vehicle and refusal to take a breath test.

Anhque Duong, 29, of East Syracuse, was arrested on April 7 and charged with speeding in zone, criminal possession of controlled substance in the fifth degree, criminal possession of marijuana in the fifth degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

Bridget West, 43, of Syracuse, was arrested on April 9 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and turn signal violation.

Nicholas Fiorini, 25, of Cazenovia, was arrested on April 10 and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Ryan Jackson, 26, of Manlius, was arrested on April 10 and charged with criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, unauthorized sticker, driver view obstructed, driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more, aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and unlicensed driver.

Brian Jagodzinski, 56, of Manlius, was arrested on April 12 for a bench warrant.

Thomas Larmon, 58, of East Syracuse, was arrested on April 12 and charged with criminal nuisance in the first degree.

Day-shawn Brown, 21, of Syracuse, was arrested on April 13 for a bench warrant and was charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree and conspiracy in the sixth degree.

Allen Vaughn, 32, of Manlius, was arrested on April 13 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, unlawful possession of marijuana, no seat belt and improper child restraint.

Dewitt

Anyek Ajoung, 24, of North Syracuse, was arrested on April 6 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Cassandra Briganti, 30, of Clay, was arrested on April 6 and charged with petit larceny.

Ryan Szewcyk, 27, of Syracuse, was arrested on April 6 and charged with resisting arrest and trespassing.

Charles Sgroi, 25, of East Syracuse, was arrested on April 6 and charged with criminal mischief and assault.

Dacia Odom, 32, of Syracuse, was arrested on April 6 and charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree and harassment in the second degree.

Morgan Wilmott, 22, of Syracuse, was arrested on April 6 and charged with petit larceny.

Tyana Servance, 31, of Jermyn, PA, was arrested on April 11 and charged with criminal impersonation, operating without insurance, uninspected motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle and failure to keep right.

Nicholas Mccauliffe, 25, of Syracuse, was arrested on April 11 and charged with petit larceny.

Donald Devito, 50, of Syracuse, was arrested on April 10 and charged with grand larceny in the third degree and forgery in the second degree.

Christopher Compton, 53, of Nacogodoches, TX, was arrested on April 10 and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

Alexis Burke, 20, of East Syracuse, was arrested on April 13 and charged with petit larceny.

Latesha Dexter, 26, of Dewitt, was arrested on April 16 and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, assault in the second degree, aggravated criminal contempt and revisiting arrest.

Jahnessa Payne, 21, of Syracuse, was arrested on April 16 and charged with petit larceny.

Gabriel Veras, 25, of Syracuse, was arrested on April 17 and charged with petit larceny.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story