Area Police Blotters – Week of April 13-20

Cazenovia Police Department

Arrests:

A 17-year-old youth was arrested April 18 and charged with disseminating indecent material to a minor and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.

Tickets:

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree: 1

Disobeying traffic control device: 1

Driver’s view obstructed: 2

Failure to stop at stop sign: 1

No/inadequate muffler: 3

No/inadequate tail lamps: 1

Speed in zone: 4

Sidewings not transparent: 1

Unlicensed operator: 1

Unregistered motor vehicle: 2

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

New York State Police

Arrests:

Adam G. Phillips, 20, of New Woodstock, was arrested April 13 and charged with operating motor vehicle while impaired by drugs in the first degree, speeding, unsafe lane change and failure to keep right.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests:

Shawnery J. Middleton, 42, of Cazenovia, was arrested April 14 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, unlicensed driver and failure to yield right of way.

