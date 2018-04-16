 

Area Police Blotters – Week of March 30 to April 6

Apr 16, 2018 Crime, Eagle Bulletin

Manlius

Casey Himes, 28, of Manlius, was arrested on March 30 and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content of .18 percent or higher, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or higher, failure to keep right, driving across hazard marking and no tail lamps.

Gregory Kiernan, 29, of Tully, was arrested on March 31 and charged with theft of services and petit larceny.

Steven Kilgore, 56, of Liverpool, was arrested on March 31 and charged with burglary in the third degree, petit larceny and possession of burglar’s tools.

David Szkotak, 31, of Liverpool, was arrested on March 31 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and speeding in zone.

Christine Lowe, 73, of Pompey, was arrested on April 1 and charged with petit larceny.

Jon Nguyen, 49, of Utica, was arrested on April 1 and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more, refusal to take a breath test, speeding in zone and driver’s view obstructed.

John Wilhere, 38, of Syracuse, was arrested on April 2 and charged with criminal contempt and aggravated harassment.

Francis Kuchta, 60, of Oneida, was arrested on April 4 and charged with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 of .01 percent or more.

 

Dewitt

Shi-Quallia Golden, 22, of Syracuse, was arrested on March 30 and charged with petit larceny.

Carlos Justo, 34, of Syracuse, was arrested on March 30 and charged with criminal trespassing and trespassing, unlawful possession of marijuana.

Shannon Long, 24, of North Syracuse, was arrested on March 30 and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more and moving from lane unsafely.

Chirstopher Mothersell, 24, of Syracuse, was arrested on March 30 and charged with criminal trespassing and trespassing.

William Nolan III, 39, of Mattydale, was arrested on March 30 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, unlicensed operation, out of class operator, interlock device and inadequate plate light.

Robert Short, 28, of Jamesville, was arrested on March 30 and charged with driving while intoxicated and moving from lane unsafely.

Nicole Peck, 30, of Richland, was arrested on March 30 and charged with petit larceny and criminal trespassing.

Zachary Barhite, 25, of Lansing, was arrested on March 31 and charged with petit larceny.

Keshia Porter, 19, of Syracuse, was arrested on March 31 and charged with petit larceny.

Shanyah Spaights, 20, of Syracuse, was arrested on March 31 and charged with petit larceny.

Joshua Needham, 28, of Manlius, was arrested on April 1 and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving on shoulder and failure to stay in designated lane.

Garron Murray, 26, of Liverpool, was arrested on April 1 and charged with grand larceny in the third degree.

Ellanis Noda, 22, of Syracuse, was arrested on April 2 and charged with petit larceny.

John Keating IV, 37, of Clay, was arrested on April 2 and charged with grand larceny.

Michael Tomassetti, 33, of Syracuse, was arrested on April 3 and charged with grand larceny.

Casey Rorick, 24, of Kirkville, was arrested on April 4 and charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Jonathan Belt, 54, of Syracuse, was arrested on April 4 and charged with petit larceny.

Tyler Bergen, 28, of Syracuse, was arrested on April 4 and charged with petit larceny.

 

East Syracuse 2018-19 budget includes tax rate decrease
