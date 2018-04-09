Area Police Blotters – Week of March 30 to April 6

Cazenovia Police Department

Found:

Life jacket. Contact the Cazenovia Police Department at 315-655-3276 to claim.

Bench warrant:

Brock A. Post, 21, of Newark, had a bench warrant issued for his arrest on April 4 for failure to appear. The original arrest charges were aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree and speeding.

Arrests:

Jessica A. Miller, 23, of Weedsport, was arrested March 31 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and speed in zone.

Areriell J. Mussi, 24, of Liverpool, was arrested April 4 and charged with failure to appear.

Matthew D. Hynes, 30, of Eaton, was arrested April 5 and charged with three counts of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree.

Tickets:

No/inadequate lights: 1

No/inadequate stop lamps: 1

Speed in zone: 3

Uninspected motor vehicle: 1

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

