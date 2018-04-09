Area Police Blotters – Week of March 22 to 29

Manlius

Eugene Gilbert, 54, of Syracuse, was arrested on March 23 and charged with petit larceny.

Russell White, 33, of Syracuse, was arrested on March 24 and charged with harassment in the second degree.

Steven Zogby Jr., 39, of Fayetteville, was arrested on March 25 and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, harassment in the second degree and criminal possession of marijuana.

Steven Borkowski, 48, of East Syracuse, was arrested on March 26 and charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree and grand larceny in the third degree.

Patrick Cummings, 27, of Manlius, was arrested on March 26 and charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the fifth degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance with an intent to sell.

John Lanzafame, 50, of Sylvan Beach, was arrested on March 27 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and unregistered motor vehicle.

Mark Case, 57, of Manlius, was arrested on March 28 and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, unlawful possession of marijuana, uninspected motor vehicle, unlicensed driver and no front plate.

Bobbie Finster, 42, of Fayetteville, was arrested on March 28 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Dewitt

Rylan King, 32, of Syracuse, was arrested on March 22 and charged with criminal possession of controlled substance in the seventh degree, unlawful possession of marijuana, aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, inadequate mufflers and moving from lane unsafely.

Corina Ineich, 48, of Syracuse, was arrested on March 23 and charged with petit larceny.

David Michel, 22, of Liverpool, was arrested on March 23 and charged with petit larceny.

Jeffrey Coseo, 30, of Baldwinsville, was arrested on March 23 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth and seventh degree.

Michael Venditte, 50, of Syracuse, was arrested on March 24 and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more and following too closely.

Kimberly Wiers, 41, of Skaneateles, was arrested on March 24 and charged with petit larceny.

David Cleggertt, 29, of Rochester, was arrested on March 25 and charged with driving while ability impaired, driving while intoxicated, moving from lane unsafely and failure to keep right.

Rene Carranzana-Santiesaban, 33, of Syracuse, was arrested on March 26 and charged with petit larceny.

Janaya Tyler, 21, of Syracuse, was arrested on March 26 and charged with petit larceny.

Shawn Bensaraf, 31, of Syracuse, was arrested on March 27 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic needle, moving from lane unsafely, failure to keep right and improper turn.

Corey Murdock, 27, of Syracuse, was arrested on March 27 and charged with petit larceny, assault in the second degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.

Jack Hayden, 41, of Syracuse, was arrested on March 28 and charged with grand larceny.

Ikeya Hodges, 35, of Syracuse, was arrested on March 29 and charged with petit larceny.

Daniel Quinta, 63, of Mannsville, was arrested on March 29 and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

