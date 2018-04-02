 

Area Police Blotters – Week of March 23-30

Apr 02, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Crime

Cazenovia Police Department

 

Found:

Key with green tag. Contact the Cazenovia Police Department at 315-655-3276.

 

Arrests:

Loyiso B. Mqualo, 21, of Bronx, N.Y., was arrested March 22 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

 

Tickets:

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree: 1

Drove across hazard marking: 1

Insufficient turn signal: 1:

No/inadequate lights: 2

No/inadequate muffler: 2

Operating motor vehicle while using mobile phone: 1

Speed in zone: 8

Uninspected motor vehicle: 1

Unregistered motor vehicle: 2

 

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

 

New York State Police

 

Arrests:

Melanie R. Nourse, 24, of Erieville, was arrested March 24 and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while having a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or greater and equipment violation.

