Area Police Blotters – Week of March 23-30

Apr 02, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Crime
Found:
Key with green tag. Contact the Cazenovia Police Department at 315-655-3276.
Arrests:
Loyiso B. Mqualo, 21, of Bronx, N.Y., was arrested March 22 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.
Tickets:
Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree: 1
Drove across hazard marking: 1
Insufficient turn signal: 1:
No/inadequate lights: 2
No/inadequate muffler: 2
Operating motor vehicle while using mobile phone: 1
Speed in zone: 8
Uninspected motor vehicle: 1
Unregistered motor vehicle: 2
Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.
Arrests:
Melanie R. Nourse, 24, of Erieville, was arrested March 24 and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while having a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or greater and equipment violation.
