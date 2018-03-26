Area Police Blotters – Week of March 16-23

Mar 26, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Crime
Arrests:
McKenzie L. Cardinali, 19, of Cazenovia, was arrested March 16 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.
Tickets:
Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree: 1
No/inadequate lights: 1
Uninspected motor vehicle: 1
Unlicensed operator: 1
Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.
Arrests:
Mark A. Russitano, 22, of Erieville, was arrested March 22 and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third degree.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
