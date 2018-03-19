Area Police Blotters – Week of March 9 to 16

Mar 19, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Crime
Tickets:
Speed in zone: 2
Uninspected motor vehicle: 1
Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.
Arrests:
Kiana T. Smith, 25, of Fulton, was arrested March 11 in Cazenovia and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.
Gage M. Leach, 22, of Geneva, was arrested March 11 in Cazenovia and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
