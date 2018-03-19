Area Police Blotters – Week of Feb. 26 to March 5

Dewitt

Asia Cambell, 25, of Syracuse, was arrested on Feb. 26 for petit larceny and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Bobbie Gosslaux, 28, of Syracuse, was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with petit larceny.

Gregory Kulak, 32, of Canastota, was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with leaving the scene of a property damage auto accident, driving while ability impaired, criminal possession of marijuana in the fourth degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

Tichina Givins, 23, of Syracuse, was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with petit larceny.

Jared Gilson, 25, of Black River, was arrested on March 2 and charged with petit larceny.

John Coyne, 32, of Syracuse, was arrested on March 3 and charged with criminal possession of stolen property and falsifying business records.

Hector Cruz, 35, of Syracuse, was arrested on March 4 and charged with driving while intoxicated, invalid insurance, refusal to take a breath test, failure to keep right and insufficient signal.

Tara Allen, 26, of Taberg, was arrested on March 5 and charged with false personation.

Manlius

Andrew Gleason, 37, of Manlius, was arrested on Feb. 27 and charged with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .08 or more, driving while intoxicated first offense and speeding in school zone.

Thein Lah, 26, of Syracuse, was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with no plate lamps, unlicensed operation, aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, driving while intoxicated and driving with the blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more.

Mar Ner, 22, of Syracuse, was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with unlawfully dealing with a child.

A 16-year old male, of East Syracuse, was arrested on March 1 and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Traci Fiore, 31, of Penneville, was arrested on March 1 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and consumption of alcohol in a vehicle.

Michael Clark, 32, of Manlius, was arrested on March 2 and charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, refusal to take breath test, unlicensed operation, unlawful possession of marijuana and consumption of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Jason Cucinotta, 40, of Manlius, was arrested on March 2 and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .18 percent or more and imprudent speeding.

Alexandra Walrod, 30, of Manlius, was arrested on March 2 and charged with driving while intoxicated first offense, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .18 percent or more, refusal to take breath test and speeding in zone.

Frankie Yaple, 30, of Manlius, was arrested on March 4 and charged with harassment in the second degree.

