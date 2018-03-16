Manlius police seek alleged shoplifter identities

Manlius Police are attempting to identify two individuals in regard to a shoplifting complaint at Kohl’s on March 9. (courtesy Manlius Police Department)

The Town of Manlius Police Department is attempting to identify the two pictured individuals in regard to a shoplifting complaint at Kohl’s, 100 Towne Dr., in Fayetteville that occurred at about 2:54 p.m. on March 9. Anyone with information can contact TMPD at (315)682-2212 or anonymously at (315)682-8673.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story