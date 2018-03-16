Manlius police seek alleged shoplifter identities

Mar 16, 2018 Jason Emerson Crime, Eagle Bulletin
Manlius Police are attempting to identify two individuals in regard to a shoplifting complaint at Kohl’s on March 9. (courtesy Manlius Police Department)
The Town of Manlius Police Department is attempting to identify the two pictured individuals in regard to a shoplifting complaint at Kohl’s, 100 Towne Dr., in Fayetteville that occurred at about 2:54 p.m. on March 9. Anyone with information can contact TMPD at (315)682-2212 or anonymously at (315)682-8673.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
