Manlius police seek alleged shoplifter identities

Mar 16, 2018 Crime, Eagle Bulletin

Manlius Police are attempting to identify two individuals in regard to a shoplifting complaint at Kohl’s on March 9. (courtesy Manlius Police Department)

The Town of Manlius Police Department is attempting to identify the two pictured individuals in regard to a shoplifting complaint at Kohl’s, 100 Towne Dr., in Fayetteville that occurred at about 2:54 p.m. on March 9. Anyone with information can contact TMPD at (315)682-2212 or anonymously at (315)682-8673.

One of two suspects Manlius Police are seeking in connection to an alleged shoplifting incident at Kohl’s in Fayetteville on March 9. (Courtesy Manlius Police Department)

