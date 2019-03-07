With 73 years in the equipment business, White’s Farm Supply is still learning

White’s Farm Supply Vice President Art White. (Submitted photo)

With efficiency at a premium in any industry, company’s employees make the difference

Willard and Nettie White started White’s Farm Supply in 1946 in Oneida Valley on the corner of Routes 31 and 316. Now there are five stores with the couple’s sons — Dale, Art and Doug as well as two of Dales sons, Jeff and Greg — guiding the business into the future.

Times have changed and if it wasn’t for our valued employees and their dedication to doing a great job for our customers we would not be where we are today!

The company has thrived on service to the customer. With the best-trained technicians, they fix what others can’t and, with 24/7 availability, White’s expansion has been due to the service department and with the large parts department everyone comes to White’s!

White’s is there to keep their customers going. The company offers country pricing making it very affordable to shop with the company for all your power equipment needs.

Training is the key for the diverse line-up of equipment offered. White’s employees attend all training programs available keeping current on everything from Stihl string trimmers at one horsepower to over 1,000-horsepower forage harvesters.

The diverse line-up includes Case IH, New Holland, Kubota, Krone, Manitou, Gehl, Meyer’s, Kuhn, Supreme, Houle and more and that is just for farmers! For the yard, White’s carries Kubota, Ferris, Cub Cadet, Scag, Simplicity, Land Pride, Bush Hog and more. Over 170 brands and types of machinery to make it the one place to shop.

White’s diversity allows one to learn about multiple brands all in one place, including four brands of skid steers, five brands of zero turn mowers, two major brands of farm tractors, two brands of mini excavators and more.

White’s has the equipment that fits people’s needs. Stop in or give this award winning dealership a call today and talk to the professionals.

White’s Farm Supply, Inc.

Multiple award-winning dealer and power equipment specialist – from one to over 1,000 hp.

Visit whitesfarmsupply.com

Canastota – 4154 Route 31 Canastota; 315-697-2214; sales.canastota@whitesfarmsupply.com

Waterville – 962 Route 12 Waterville; 315-841-4181; sales.waterville@whitesfarmsupply.com

