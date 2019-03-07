Trust in Edward Jones to secure your future

Local offices offer investments tailored to your needs

Edward Jones is a true, American success story – thanks to its commitment to tailoring investments to each client’s individual needs.

Edward Jones has served communities across the country and has a one-broker office strategy unlike that of virtually every other major securities firm in the United States.

A Fortune 500 company with more than 15,000 branch offices in all 50 states, Edward Jones’ growth has been extraordinary – in 1980, the number of branch offices totaled 304. Edward Jones intends to remain an industry leader by continuing to do what it does best – offer individualized service to the members of the community it serves. According to Jim Weddle, managing partner, the firm is training about 200 additional financial advisors each month to work in one-broker branches across the country.

Locally, Edward Jones has been helping Central New York investors make the right decisions in order to secure their financial future. With offices throughout the greater Syracuse area – in Liverpool, Cicero and North Syracuse for residents in northern Central New York, in DeWitt, Manlius and East Syracuse for those who live in the east and in Baldwinsville and Camillus for western Central New Yorkers – Edward Jones has experts in your own backyard, waiting to help you gain financial success and security.

The firm’s financial advisors work directly with clients to understand their personal goals – from college savings to retirement – and create long-term investment solutions that emphasize a well-balanced, diversified portfolio.

Edward Jones embraces the importance of building long-term, face-to-face relationships with clients, helping them to understand and make sense of the investment options available today. Edward Jones advisors are committed to you and your serious long-term financial goals. When it comes to someone helping you and your family, trust is likely the key foundation. Trust is not something earned overnight but a privilege that the firm takes very seriously. They are proud of their reputation for meeting clients’ investment needs with the personal service they deserve.

Edward Jones has more than 200 branches throughout New York. The firm is growing, adding branches and seeking new financial advisors who are interested in operating an entrepreneurial office with the support and benefits of one of the oldest and largest firms in the industry.

