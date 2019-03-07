Plank Road Fireplace: Our experience means your safety!

Fireplace X4237 gas fireplace has a generous 42-inch-wide by 37-inch-tall viewing area. (file photo)

Plank Road Fireplace and Stove Shop has served Central New York since 1992.

“We know a lot because we’ve seen a lot,” said owner Mike Frushell. “For over 27 years we’ve done it right. You can’t fake experience. Ask the ‘old guys’ who know stuff. Safety is job one.”

Though we sometimes long for the good old days when choices were limited to either a wood stove with single door or wood stove with a double door, we embrace the modern variety. It can be daunting out there these days just trying to find the right alternative heating source, let alone finding a style that fits your home. We’re here to help you. There’s simply no substitute for the personal one-on-one professional attention our company provides.

A trip to our warm, inviting showroom will bring you back in time to a place where knowledge and expertise is still available to you in a relaxed, neighborly setting. Sit by our cozy fire and chat about your dream fireplace. We’ve sold most all the brands, and we’re familiar with the various ways local builders have put our homes together. There’s always a way to do it right, and we’ll find it. We are proud to welcome Matt Davis, our new installer and service tech. Matt brings 18 years of experience in Central New York to Plank Road Fireplace.

The main fireplace brands we sell are Lopi and Fireplace Xtrordinair. They’re all U.S. made in the same factory in Washington State called Travis Industries. These three brands have stood the test of time and beat out every other brand we’ve ever had for reliability, performance, warranty and value. Hands down, we can tell you that Travis Industries makes a product that is a cut above the rest. A privately-held manufacturing company, their philosophy is similar to ours: Don’t worry about what everyone else is doing, just do an honest job and be the best you can be. Sounds simple enough, but we all know how complicated it can be out there these days.

If you’re thinking about a new fireplace or stove, do consider what we have to offer you, right here in your hometown. We’ll look forward to seeing you, for some storytelling of your own soon.

Thanks for reading.

Mike Frushell and The staff at Plank Road Fireplace and Stove Shop

