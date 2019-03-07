Hill’s is a Generac authorized dealer

24-hour service - six fully-stocked service trucks mean quicker repairs.

Hill’s service techs are trained in Generac generator installation and service

Hill’s Heating and Air Conditioning was a recent “Super Service Award” winner on Angie’s List. For the Central New York region, Hill’s received an A excellent rating, the highest rating you can get.

When asked how his company was different from other companies in the field, Hill said, “customer service.”

“We have over 15,000 customers in our database and we take care of them all,” Hill said. “Our database software enables us to look at their history, from day one to the present. It’s a big advantage — we’ve been able to help with extended warranty issues because we have the data.”

Hill’s was featured in an online article, “How to Run a Data-Driven Business,” by Gene Marks, that appeared on Forbes.com in 2010. In the article Marks writes, “Eleanor Hill, owner of Hill’s Heating and Air Conditioning in Baldwinsville, thrives on data and she uses the CRM (Customer Relationships Management) Program that I sell. Data is powerful and it’s essential to good customer service.”

Hill’s is also different from most competitors in other ways.

“We’re bigger than most and better equipped,” Hill said. “We’ve served Central New York for over 40 years and our customers know us. We have customers who know their service tech. Some even baked cookies for their tech at Christmas time. We are customer-oriented and we have customers in a service region that stretches from Cortland to Pulaski and Utica to Geneva.”

In fact, if you have purchased your system from Hill’s and require an emergency service call, chances are 99 percent that they have the repair part on the service truck. Hill’s features service contracts with maintenance and full-service contracts on all brands of heating and air conditioning equipment.

And parts… Hill’s has made a strong commitment to inventory and parts, with more than 11,000 square feet of warehouse stocked with equipment, parts and accessories. Thousands of parts in excess of $600,000 in value, all on hand to better serve their customers.

Owner Elli Hill’s commitment to customer service is shared by Aaron Felber, who manages the 25 employees at Hill’s, some whom have worked there for more than 30 years.

Felber said this is important because customers see the service end of their work. Hill’s offers extended warranty programs on their products, and financing is available to all customers.

In addition to the office on River Road in Baldwinsville, Hill’s has fireplace showrooms full of Napoleon brand fireplaces and hearth inserts. Their Baldwinsvillle store also includes a full sheet metal shop to allow custom fabrication of heating, ventilation or AC systems.

They represent Rheem air conditioning and heating products. They also offer Amana, Napoleon and Thermo Pride brand products. Hill’s approved products come with at least a five-year parts and labor warranty.

Whatever your heating or air conditioning needs may be, Hill’s can help. Visit the store nearest you or learn more online at hillsheatingandair.com. Discover the Hill’s difference.

Hill’s Heating and Air Conditioning Inc.

Baldwinsville: 7852 River Road, 315-638-2945; Auburn: 315-253-6869; HillsHeatingandAir.com

Related

Comment on this Story