Glider Oil Company: delivering comfort to your home

Glider Oil has been serving homes and businesses since 1942. (submitted photo)

When it comes to personal service and that “small town touch,” no one beats Glider Oil. Since 1942, Glider Oil has been serving homes and businesses in Oswego, Jefferson, Onondaga and Lewis counties with quality fuels at competitive prices – and the flexibility to meet your unique comfort needs.

As a family-owned company, Glider Oil’s goal is to treat the customer like a member of the family – with prompt, dependable fuel delivery in a courteous and professional manner, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Glider Oil’s website, www.glideroil.com, discusses the benefits of the various home heating fuels and features an online blog with conservation tips and other information valuable to consumers. Clients even have the opportunity to pay their bills online. Glider’s price and service sets them apart from other providers. They offer a 15-cent discount if you pay within seven days. Also, they provide for automatic delivery to help take out the hassle of ordering. Their minimum delivery of 125 gallons is one of the lowest in the industry.

Glider Oil also offers a budget plan to help keep cost under control by allowing monthly payments to be made. Budget customers are also rewarded with a CAP price for fuel oil and propane and a sales discount of 4 percent APR on credit balances on their account.

About Glider Oil

Glider Oil Co is a petroleum products distributor that helps customers in central and northern New York state stay warm and comfortable while saving money on energy. Glider Oil delivers a variety of petroleum products for residential and commercial customers, including heating oil, propane, diesel, gasoline and kerosene.

Glider has six convenient locations: Pulaski, Fulton, Blossvale, Carthage, Glenfield and Alexandria Bay, serving customers in Onondaga, Lewis, Oswego, Jefferson, Oneida and parts of Cayuga, Wayne, Herkimer and St. Lawrence counties. For more information visit www.glideroil.com.

Glider Oil

5276 U.S. Route 11

Pulaski, NY 13142

Phone: (800) 724-3835 or (315) 598-4345

