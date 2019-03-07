Driver’s Village boasts two of CNY’s ‘Best’

From left are “Salesperson Of The Year” Roy Heath of the Chevy/Buick/GMC store at Driver’s Village and “Rookie Of The Year” Glenn Zansitis from Driver’s Village’s Burdick Volkswagen. (submitted photo)

On Thursday, Feb. 7, the Syracuse Auto Expo held its annual Sales Award Breakfast at the OnCenter.

The Syracuse Auto Dealers Association highlighted some of the top automotive sales people in Central New York.

Driver’s Village is proud to announce that two of their team members were honored for their achievements:

“Salesperson Of The Year” Roy Heath of the Chevy/Buick/GMC store at Driver’s Village and “Rookie Of The Year” Glenn Zansitis from Driver’s Village’s Burdick Volkswagen.

In addition to consistently topping the DV sales charts, Roy inspires others with his high level of intensity and dependability, and he exhibits a model for others to emulate. He is highly motivated and dedicated to providing a world class experience for his customers.

Glenn started with Burdick Volkswagen in April of 2018 and quickly became a favorite of both customers and colleagues. His customers regularly praise him in online reviews. He displays high integrity and honesty with each customer interaction and maintains great relationships with his customer base.

Congratulations to these two world-class team members!

Driver’s Village – growing its green vehicle inventory

When “hybrid” vehicles burst on the scene years ago, Driver’s Village began to take a leadership role in the Green Car arena.

In addition to offering the largest Electric Vehicle (EV) selection in one location, Driver’s Village also features more charging stations in one spot.

Their sales and service professionals are trained on the features and functionality of each EV, PHEV (plug-in) and Hybrid, and are adept at servicing them.

They are also members of the NYSERDA Drive Clean program, offering excellent rebates on top of all factory incentives.

Some of Driver’s Village’s Green Inventory: Chevrolet Volt and Bolt, Kia Niro Hybrid, Nissan LEAF, Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Audi e-Tron, and more – see them all at DVGreenCars.com…come drive them and experience the difference!

