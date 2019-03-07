A CNY success story!

Colonial Laundromat’s 6131 South Salina St., Nedrow, location. (submitted photo)

Colonial is synonymous with laundromats! You’ll find 34 laundromats in Central New York.

Colonial Laundromat was established by father-son team Jerry and Tim O’Connell in 1983 when they opened their first location at the corner of James and Townsend streets in Syracuse.

And, five years ago in 2012, they were joined by Tim’s son Ryan. In 2014 they opened number 34 in Nedrow. The O’Connells have grown from a laundry equipment distributor business to Central New York’s No. 1 laundromat.

Tim O’Connell says the main difference between his laundromats and the competition is cleanliness.

“We put cleanliness and safety above all else in our laundromats,” said O’Connell.

All Colonial Laundromats are well-lit, safe and open 24 hours a day to meet all of the needs of their customers.

An attendant is almost always on duty, primarily to keep the store clean, but also to answer questions and be helpful.

Colonial Laundromats are becoming popular with people who want to save money on their water, gas and electric bills.

“People do eight, nine, 10 loads at home and it takes all day,” said O’Connell.

“Now they come here, use our 80-pound capacity washers that are environmentally friendly and get all their laundry done in an hour. And look at the savings on their water, gas and electric bills.

A top loader at home, with 20-pound capacity, will use 28 gallons of water; Colonials uses 24 gallons for the whole cycle, and that’s good for the environment.

More and more people are thinking like that. Come to Colonial, and for $10 you can do a lot of laundry.

We have more and more men coming in and helping with the family laundry. They like to get it done fast – and they can do that with these large capacity washers.”

About 55 different self-serve washers are available at each location. Sizes range from standard front-loader machines to 35, 55 and monster 80-pound washing machines to meet any laundry challenge you may have. Prices range from $2.50 to $4.50 to $7.50 for the 75-pound machine, ideal for comforters and quilts.

Need something to keep you entertained while you wait? Colonial has you covered with a wide range of newspapers and other reading materials, a better alternative than watching your whites endure the spin cycle.

Colonial Laundromats are located in Auburn, Baldwinsville, Bridgeport, Cicero, Cortland, East Syracuse, Fairmount, Fulton, Geddes Street, Geneva, James Street, Liverpool, Mattydale, Manlius, Massey Street, Minoa, Nedrow, North Syracuse, Oneida, Oswego, Rome, South Avenue, South Salina, State Street, Thompson Road, Tipperary Hill, Trumansburg, Utica, Watkins Glen, Wolf Street and Ilion.

For more information visit coloniallaundromats.com.

