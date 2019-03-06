Make sure your home is safe and healthy

Onondaga County program offers repairs for qualified homes with lead, other hazards

Everyone deserves a safe and healthy home and, in Onondaga County, residents can call to see if they quality for financial help for lead home repairs.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), if your home was built before 1978, there is a good chance it has lead-based paint. In 1978, the federal government banned consumer uses of lead-containing paint, but some states banned it even earlier.

Lead hazards are often found on painted window frames, wood siding and painted doors. Common repairs provided by the Onondaga County Community Development program are new windows, doors and siding.

According to epa.gov, lead is particularly dangerous to children because their growing bodies absorb more lead than adults and their brains and nervous systems are more sensitive to the damaging effects of lead. In adults, lead exposure can cause cardiovascular effects, increased blood pressure and incidence of hypertension, decreased kidney function and reproductive problems. In addition, pregnant women exposed to lead can pass it to the fetus or the breastfeeding infant, which can result in serious effects to the developing fetus or infant.

The mission of Onondaga County Community Development is to improve the quality of life for Onondaga County’s low and moderate income people by preserving and rebuilding neighborhoods, revitalizing and increasing the county’s housing stock, upgrading the infrastructure and providing needed community facilities.

Assistance with home repairs for other health and safety hazards may also be available. You may be eligible for financial help to improve the health and safety of your home if:

You own or rent a property in Onondaga County built before 1978 and the family in the property meets income guidelines and a child under the age of 6 lives in or visits the property often.

Call today! In Onondaga County call 315-435-3558. For more information visit Onondaga County Community Development, ongov.net/cd.

