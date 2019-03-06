Full mouth dental implants –Am I ready?

Many of us have struggled with chronic dental issues, saving unhealthy teeth that cause constant worry or dental pain. After shelling out thousands of dollars, we’re often left disappointed when those teeth that we so heroically saved, fail us. The logical path that both dentists and their patients followed for years was to save teeth, at any expense. The advancement in dental implant treatment, however, has fueled a paradigm shift.

In the consult room of Baldwinsville Gentle Dentistry, Hybridge-certified dentist Dr. David R. Pearce focuses on long-term prognosis when evaluating a patient’s smile. It is common for many patients to have a mix of missing, healthy, and unhealthy teeth. Often patients arrive unsure of the best path for long-term success and ask questions like, “Am I really ready for a full mouth restoration? Is it possible to save some of my remaining teeth?”

At the time of the consultation, Dr. Pearce educates patients toward their best solution. Utilizing a panoramic x-ray and a CT scan, Dr. Pearce helps patients view their dental condition through a long-term lens, taking the time to evaluate the reliability of the remaining teeth five or ten years down the road.

It might seem instinctual to solve the issue at hand without looking at the big picture. Yet, it is disheartening when a patient spends money restoring one portion of the mouth, only to have the opposite side fail a few months later. It begins a very frustrating cycle of “plugging the dam while it springs another leak.” When the long-term prognosis of the remaining teeth is poor, the value of replacing unhealthy teeth with dental implants outweighs the cost of recurring treatment in the long- run, even though this recommendation may seem surprising.

Hybridge dental implant patient Dianna Cantrell expressed, “At first, it was shocking to hear what I had to hear, because of my natural teeth failing, but I realized this was exactly what I needed.” After years of struggling with root canals and crowns, Cantrell appreciated the benefit of bringing finality to her chronic dental issues with dental implants.

“I wanted to be done, completely done with my dental problems—no more root canals, crowns, or bridgework. With Hybridge, I’m done.”

Since dental implants can support the weight of multiple teeth, the Hybridge solution is a cost-efficient approach to replacing a full jaw of teeth with a durable restoration, supported on only 5 or 6 dental implants, versus conventional treatment on each individual tooth. With the technological advances in Hybridge, patients can significantly reduce treatment time, all in one caring, comfortable environment in Baldwinsville.

In addition to savings of time, dental implant treatment offers patients both full dental function and optimal esthetics.

Unlike dentures and partials, dental implants provide the necessary stimulation for bone health, and patients can now avoid that sunken appearance over time, which is common to denture wearers.

Dental implants improve the quality of life for a patient, as they eliminate chronic dental pain and provide the full function to eat and chew, which is often limited with those with missing or unhealthy teeth.

Lastly, replacing teeth with dental implants is now more esthetic and natural than ever before.

Hybridge full arch restorations are designed and fabricated at a state-of-the-art laboratory nearby in Rochester. By using a variety of durable material options, these restorations are customized and characterized to look extremely authentic.

Patients are part of the decision-making process to choose characteristics such as tooth shade and size to enjoy the smile that they’ve always imagined.

For more information on Hybridge Dental Implants, schedule your consultation with Dr. David R. Pearce at Baldwinsville Gentle Dentistry today. Call 315-801-2023 or visit SyracuseHybridge.com.

