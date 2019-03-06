Farrell, Martin & Barnell: Bringing decades of knowledge in estate planning, Medicaid and elder law to enhance families’ futures for generations

The law offices of Farrell, Martin & Barnell have been providing personalized guidance in law to help the residents of Baldwinsville and Central New York plan ahead for their future for more than 70 years. And since their inception, quality legal assistance in estate administration, elder law and estate planning have been the top priority for the staff at the firm.

“I think a lot of people often feel intimidated or drag their feet when it comes to this type of legal planning,” said partner Sara Connell Brady. Brady specializes in elder law and Medicaid issues. “Most people after they are finished feel so relieved to have this done…It’s great to see generations of families have trusted Farrell, Martin & Barnell.”

Clients range from those who are just starting to have their future planned out and assets protected as they age to those who are considered to be in “crisis mode planning” because they are in a situation where they are in need of immediate legal advice, said Brady.

While many tend to focus on creating wills as the major component for estate planning, Brady said power of attorney and healthcare proxy are just as important for those looking to set guidelines as they age.

“Power of attorney allows you to designate a person to perform financial transaction on your behalf. This is effective immediately once you sign it and can be used in numerous situations, such as something as simple as traveling and not be able to make a transaction locally,” said Brady.

Brady stressed the importance for all individuals to have a health care proxy, which is a person designated to make healthcare decision on behalf of a individual who has become unable to do it themselves.

“By designating a health care proxy, you can choose someone you trust and speak with them about what your wishes are in the event of a health related event,” Brady added.

Medicaid application assistance is another popular service for clientele, and Brady explained that she is able to use her knowledge of Medicaid rules and regulations to assist clients with their individual needs in the complicated application process.

These services plus many others, including family and matrimony law, real estate law, traffic issues and Social Security Disability law, are provided at Farrell, Martin & Barnell.

Farrell, Martin & Barnell has been located in the village of Baldwinsville for 73 years, and was originally established as Gale & Stone in 1946. Throughout the years, the firm has provided quality legal guidance for generations of families.

Partner Paul Martin retired from the firm in December 2015 after more than 30 years of practice, but Charles Farrell remains and the additions of both Brady and Derek Shepard in the past few years have ensured the practice will be able to provide quality service for years to come.

“Everywhere I go, people know the name. I think it says a lot about this firm that it has been such an asset to the community,” said Brady.

Farrell, Martin and Barnell is located at 44 Oswego St. in Baldwinsville. You can reach the firm at 315-635-3222 or email sbrady@ fmblaw.net.

