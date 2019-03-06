Elegance and craftsmanship the hallmarks of JD Hunter/homes architecture and interior design

Bob Winston, left, and John Hunter, owners of JD Hunter/home, have offered award-winning architectural and interior design services over the past four decades. Their work has been featured in numerous publications, including Architectural Digest, House Beautiful, House and Garden and New England Home. (file photo)

Chatting in his recently expanded retail showroom in Cazenovia, NY Bob Winston clearly seems to enjoy the work he and his partner John David Hunter do which is creating attractive and livable spaces for their clients. “We’re genuinely nice guys and that includes our staff” Winston said. He often tells his clients “you’re spending your hard-earned money with us so let’s make this an enjoyable and fulfilling effort.” The award-winning services JD Hunter/home provides are, quite simply, architectural and interior design.

JD Hunter/home opened its Cazenovia store in 2012 and has just recently expanded into an adjacent space doubling the size of their establishment, which is over flowing with all things for the home.

In order to be on top of all things going on in their industry, Winston and Hunter make semi-annual visits to the High Point North Carolina Furniture Market to seek out the newest trend that are appropriate for their establishment and clients.

Winston said he is very excited to introduce a brand new collection of upholstery to the store. Mayo Upholstery has so much to offer such as two-week turnabout in production, very high quality craftsmanship and design and to top it all off, 300 textiles to choose from!

Although architectural and interior design are the major services provided by JD Hunter/home John is internationally renowned for his kitchen designs which are “outside the box” of ordinary kitchen spaces i.e., among many other innovations, no overhead cabinetry but armoires instead providing much additional wall space.

Over the years John’s architectural and interior design projects have been featured in almost every design magazine including Architectural Digest, House Beautiful, House and Garden and New England Home.

Among many architectural and interior design projects undertaken in Central New York is the Notleymere Cottage, a massive summer cottage that is listed in the National Historic registry. Winston described the project as a much-needed total gut job in that all structural elements were either rebuilt, redesigned or repurposed prior to their decorating the project.

Their interior design services are, for the most part, complimentary with furnishings provided through their store’s vast resources and the architectural services are based on an hourly fee. JD Hunter/home is located at 55 Albany St. in Cazenovia, NY and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and by appointment on Sunday and Monday.

For further information about JD Hunter/home visit their truly beautiful and informative website at jdhunterhome.com or by contacting the store at (315) 815-4123.

