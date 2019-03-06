Community Bank N.A.: Committed to community

In 2018, Community Bank N.A. branches donated to countless local charities and organizations in need. (submitted photo)

Community Bank N.A.’s story began more than 150 years ago, in 1866, with the charter of its predecessor, St. Lawrence County National Bank. It all started with one branch and a few employees in Canton. Fast-forward to today: The bank has more than 2,000 employees and a branch network with 230 locations across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont and Western Massachusetts.

Throughout its 150-year history, Community Bank N.A. has remained committed to a community-focused “Bank Happy” approach that puts our neighbors and customers first.

That means when you walk into one of its 10 customer facilities across Central New York, you can count on a friendly and familiar face to be behind the counter.

Their team members are more than just your local teller or banker — they’re your neighbors, friends, maybe even family. They live in Central New York and are committed to giving our region and communities a better tomorrow.

In 2018, Community Bank N.A. branches donated to countless local charities and organizations in need. From Skaneateles Outreach Program, Helping Hands and Community Action Partnership for Madison County to local food shelves, financial literacy programs and cancer funds, their goal is to support organizations that invest in their communities and help neighbors.

One of the many causes close to their hearts in Central New York is the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women. This year, countless branches across the region donned red on Go Red for Women Day to support the cause and help raise awareness for heart health.

In addition, their teams support United Way each year by enrolling in payroll deduction donations for its Workplace Campaign, volunteering at their various fundraisers and sponsoring their annual golf tournament.

Each individual branch follows the passions of its employees and supports causes that are near and dear to its community’s heart. Staff often go above and beyond just donations — they volunteer their time and efforts to these organizations, as well. In 2018, their staff committed more than 6,683 volunteer hours to local nonprofits and charities in need across the bank’s footprint.

With 2019 underway, they’re looking to continue that tradition of giving back more and more each year. At Community Bank N.A., they don’t consider themselves in the banking business.

They’re in the people business. When customers walk into one of their branches, they don’t simply help them with money decisions — they help neighbors buy first homes, start their dream businesses and finance their children’s college educations. They’re people helping people. That’s how their story began, and that’s how it will continue for their next 150 years.

Community Bank N.A. is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

