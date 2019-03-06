All Mixed Up celebrating over 20 years in business; now carries CBD products

All Mixed up now offers Green Roads CBD Oil and products.

Luanne Murphy, owner of All Mixed Up, just celebrated her 20th year in business in October of 2018.

All Mixed Up has been well known for more than 20 years for their extensive line of Birkenstocks. These beautiful sandals and shoes are notable for their contoured cork and rubber footbeds which conform to the shape of their wearers’ feet.

“These sandals are not only beautiful, but they are healthy for your feet and body alignment.” Murphy said. Birkenstocks have been a staple product at All Mixed up since the company opened its doors in 1997 and have the largest collection of Birkenstocks in CNY.

New on the scene, but already a best seller at All Mixed up is Green Roads CBD Oil and products. Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of dozens of non-psychoactive cannabinoids found in the hemp plant. CBD was orinially pateneted by the U.S. government in 2003 as a neuroprotectant and antioxidant.

Green Roads manufactures the highest quality, pharmacist formulated CBD oil products on the market which have been seen in Forbes, Yahoo, Hightimes and Herb.co and ESPN. Produced in an ISO 6 clean room to ensure purity and potency, Green Roads CBD Oil products are free of solvents, pesticides, metals and unnatural substances. The Green Roads advantage is a broad-spectrum hemp oil and all-natural ingredients including cannabinoids oils but excluding THC.

This boosts the therapeutic effect compared to CBD by itself. All Mixed Up carries CBD products for pets too! Safe and effective, they are good for canine and feline pain and anxiety.

Health benefits of CBD oil

The health benefits of CBD are well established. The endocannabinoid system is a group of endogenous cannabinoid receptors located in the brain and throughout the central and peripheral nervous systems. CBD specifically interacts with the CB1 and CB2 receptors that send signals to wake up and strengthen the immune system naturally.

High Quality CBD is an effective form of nourishment to the endocannabinoid system.

If you suffer inflammation, nausea, hot flashes, headaches, joint, muscle or back pain, anxiety, digestive issues spasticity, trouble sleeping, cramps, frequent urination or irritated skin, CBD might be right for you.

Related

Comment on this Story