Tessy Plastics announces acquisition of NuTec Tooling Systems

Tessy Plastics acquires NuTec Tooling Systems

Tessy Plastics Corp. announced their strategic acquisitions of NuTec Tooling Systems Inc. located in Meadville, PA and Custom Tool & Design (CTD) headquartered in Erie, PA. The terms of both acquisitions were not disclosed.

NuTec, founded in 1983, has had a promising partnership with Tessy for over 15 years. With this acquisition, Tessy Plastics will have increased capabilities to support customer needs by providing stateof-the-art custom robotic automation and assembly solutions. Tessy Plastics and NuTec will continue to prosper as a team and provide superior quality, support, and strategic pricing.

Tessy Plastics plans to maintain the 62 jobs that currently reside in Meadville, Pennsylvania. Tessy Plastics President, Roland Beck, proudly states, “We look forward to partnering with NuTec as they have always done great work for us. Providing the highest quality to our customers is what matters the most to us. Having our own automation shop will allow for more efficient production, innovation, and detailed quality control. We are very excited to work with NuTec and look forward to upcoming projects.”

Custom Tool & Design (CTD), is a full scale injection mold manufacturer founded in 1971. CTD utilizes more than 45 years of experience to design and build high-volume plastic injection molds for consumer products and medical markets. They focus on innovation, education and quality while taking a proactive approach toward the future of the mold building industry. “CTD will allow Tessy to expand our expertise in tool manufacturing and supply highly technical injection molds directly to our customers. We will be able improve our costs, shorten our lead-times, and enhance our production support to our customers” said Tessy’s Vice President of Engineering, Stafford Frearson.

Through these acquisitions, Tessy is demonstrating their commitment to continually expanding their competencies in an effort to provide their customers with admirable contract manufacturing solutions.

Related

Comment on this Story