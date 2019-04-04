Timber Banks to build clubhouse

Facebook.com/TimberBanksGolf

Correction: In the April 3 edition of the Messenger, a story titled “Seneca Golf Club plans renovations” contained several factual errors. This is corrected version of that story. A second corrected story related to proposed development on Seneca Golf Club can be found here.

Target construction start is fall 2019

By Ashley M. Casey

Associate Editor

Timber Banks Golf Course in Lysander is under new ownership, and changes are on the horizon, including the construction of a new clubhouse. Construction is expected to begin this fall with a completion date of spring 2020.

Brett Robertson, general manager of Timber Banks, said the new owners, J. Alberici and Sons, “invested a lot of money right off the bat to turn it into a championship golf course.” In addition to the planned clubhouse construction, the new owners have purchased new golf carts and John Deere mowing equipment.

“Martin Ward, our golf course superintendent, has already started enhancing the greens and achieving the best greens possible with the help of new equipment,” Robertson said.

The new clubhouse, Robertson said, will include a bar and grill, pro shop, locker room, an event center/reception area upstairs and a deck overlooking the 18th hole and marina.

Robertson said he hopes the amenities of a clubhouse will draw more people.

“We just don’t have the clubhouse yet where people can hang out at the bar and order food. We’re hoping to increase traffic as that goes up,” he said.

In recent years, Robertson said, Timber Banks has seen dipping membership and revenue.

“Definitely the industry as a whole has been going down over the years. I think the price to play definitely is part of it,” Robertson said. “But once people see the amenities we have to offer, they understand where the money is going. … We offer a golf club unlike any other golf club around here with a championship layout and an extensive practice facility.”

Designs for the clubhouse are underway and will be displayed in the pro shop in the coming months.

“Once the clubhouse is built, we’ll have a great place for the community to come together for meals and overlook our golf course and marina,” Robertson said.

Each year, Timber Banks hosts 10 to 15 member events and as many as 35 to 40 events for outside groups such as the Upstate Foundation. Robertson said those within the Upstate Foundation are excited about the changes coming to the course. This year’s Upstate Open will take place July 19.

“We’d rather have more public play and outside events come here. That’s our biggest source of revenue,” he said.

While golfers are looking forward to enjoying a new clubhouse, in the meantime they can enjoy the camaraderie that comes with membership.

“We have a good mix of members who enjoy the game and want to have fun but at the same time have the competitive spirit,” Robertson said.

To learn more about membership at Timber Banks, timberbanks.com/golf/membership-info.

Related

Comment on this Story