 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

BEE LOCAL: Baldwinsville Community Scholarship Foundation

Mar 27, 2019 Baldwinsville Messenger, Business, News, News

BEE LOCAL: Baldwinsville Community Scholarship Foundation

The Baldwinsville Community Scholarship Foundation has been a part of this community since 1974, when a group of civic-minded volunteers decided to start raising money to give away scholarships. Today, BCSF gives away more than 100 scholarships each year, while also paying tribute to community members who have given so much to Baldwinsville.

P.O. Box 88

Baldwinsville, NY 13027

Allen Mitts, Board President

315-288-8197

baldwinsville.dollarsforscholars.org

Q: What problem does your organization solve?

A: We give away scholarships to graduating Baldwinsville seniors in an effort to alleviate the ever-rising cost of secondary education.

Q: Why does your product or service stand out?

A: We’ve been a part of this community since 1974, when a group of civic-minded volunteers decided to start raising money to give away scholarships. Today, we give away more than 100 scholarships each year, while also paying tribute to community members who have given so much to Baldwinsville.

Q: What is your favorite part about the B’ville community?

A: How the people here support each other. This organization is fueled by the generosity of the community. Year after year, the people here support each other through their time, their talents, and their checkbooks. It’s really moving.

Q: What has been your most satisfying moment in operating your organization?

A: Our annual scholarship giveaway, known as Moving Up Day, is always an inspiring event. Longtime community leaders and high school students gather together to celebrate and to honor the people who have made a lasting impact on B’ville.

Q: If you were to tell one person “thank you” for helping you become the person you are today or your organization become what it is today, who would it be and what did they do?

A: We couldn’t do this without the countless people who give so generously to keep us functioning and growing every year.

Bee Local is a monthly feature highlighting local businesses, all of which are members of the Greater Baldwinsville Chamber of Commerce. Subjects are chosen and interviewed by the chamber.

Comment on this Story

L’pool village trustees schedule four public hearings on April 11
Avatar

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling