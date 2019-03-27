BEE LOCAL: Baldwinsville Community Scholarship Foundation

Mar 27, 2019 admin Baldwinsville Messenger, Business, News, News
The Baldwinsville Community Scholarship Foundation has been a part of this community since 1974, when a group of civic-minded volunteers decided to start raising money to give away scholarships. Today, BCSF gives away more than 100 scholarships each year, while also paying tribute to community members who have given so much to Baldwinsville.
A: We give away scholarships to graduating Baldwinsville seniors in an effort to alleviate the ever-rising cost of secondary education.
A: We’ve been a part of this community since 1974, when a group of civic-minded volunteers decided to start raising money to give away scholarships. Today, we give away more than 100 scholarships each year, while also paying tribute to community members who have given so much to Baldwinsville.
A: How the people here support each other. This organization is fueled by the generosity of the community. Year after year, the people here support each other through their time, their talents, and their checkbooks. It’s really moving.
A: Our annual scholarship giveaway, known as Moving Up Day, is always an inspiring event. Longtime community leaders and high school students gather together to celebrate and to honor the people who have made a lasting impact on B’ville.
A: We couldn’t do this without the countless people who give so generously to keep us functioning and growing every year.
