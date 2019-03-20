LETTER: Celebrating National Ag Day

To the editor:

As a fourth-generation farmer in Marietta, I’m proud to be part of the population that feeds families in my community and beyond.

March 14 was National Ag Day, a time to recognize the important role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products. Our family farm is dedicated to producing wholesome, nutritious milk. To do so means taking excellent care of our cows. We go through any means to give them the best care possible. We ensure they have a healthy diet, plenty of fresh water and clean, comfortable living conditions.

This is no easy job, especially when working alongside Mother Nature-who has been challenging us with extreme conditions this winter. There are no snow days or delays for farmers and harsh weather makes routine tasks harder–but farming isn’t just a job, it’s our passion and way of life.

You may have heard dairy farmers are facing tough times right now. We need your support. We have a growing population to feed and we want to feel more connected to the people we are providing for. Think of us when you go to the supermarket. Choose real dairy products — milk, cheese, yogurt or your family’s favorite dairy food. Warm up with hot chocolate made with real milk, creamy soups or grilled cheese.

Visit us on Instagram @nyfarmgirls and Facebook. We want to talk to you about how your food is being produced.

Evelyn Leubner

Maple Lane Farms

Marietta

