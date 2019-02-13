BEE LOCAL: McHarrie Life Senior Community

McHarrie Life is a not-for-profit organization located on a beautiful 140-acre campus in Baldwinsville that provides programs and services for seniors including short-term rehabilitation, assisted living, memory care, long term care, and independent living.

7740 Meigs Road Baldwinsville New York 13027 Mark Murphy, CEO 315-638-2521 mcharrielife.org

Q: What problem does your business solve?

A: McHarrie Life is a not-for-profit organization located on a beautiful 140-acre campus in Baldwinsville. We provide programs and services for seniors uniquely designed to meet their individual needs including short term rehabilitation, assisted living, memory care, long term care, and independent living. Currently over 300 residents live on the McHarrie Life campus.

Q: Why does your product or service stand out?

A: This quote by Maya Angelou reminds me of why we stand out. “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Our professional staff is committed to treating our residents with dignity, compassion, love and kindness. It is at the core of everything we do.

Q: Why did you choose to locate your business/organization in B’ville?

A: In 1978, our organization moved from the city of Syracuse to Baldwinsville to better accommodate the growing needs of our aging population.

Q: What is your favorite part about the B’ville community?

A: We love the history and quaintness of our small town, and feel privileged to serve over 90% of our residents who either grew up here or raised their families in Baldwinsville.

Q: What do you see for your business/organization in the next five years?

A: Healthcare is rapidly changing and we are committed to continuing to play a vital role in health and rehabilitation in the Baldwinsville community.

Q: What has been your most satisfying moment in operating your business?

A: Our volunteers, residents and their family members often tell us about the fantastic care their loved ones received in past years. It is an honor for us to continue to serve so many generations of families.

