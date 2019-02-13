BEE LOCAL: McHarrie Life Senior Community

Feb 13, 2019 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, Business, News, News
A: McHarrie Life is a not-for-profit organization located on a beautiful 140-acre campus in Baldwinsville. We provide programs and services for seniors uniquely designed to meet their individual needs including short term rehabilitation, assisted living, memory care, long term care, and independent living. Currently over 300 residents live on the McHarrie Life campus.
A: This quote by Maya Angelou reminds me of why we stand out. “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Our professional staff is committed to treating our residents with dignity, compassion, love and kindness. It is at the core of everything we do.
A: In 1978, our organization moved from the city of Syracuse to Baldwinsville to better accommodate the growing needs of our aging population.
A: We love the history and quaintness of our small town, and feel privileged to serve over 90% of our residents who either grew up here or raised their families in Baldwinsville.
A: Healthcare is rapidly changing and we are committed to continuing to play a vital role in health and rehabilitation in the Baldwinsville community.
A: Our volunteers, residents and their family members often tell us about the fantastic care their loved ones received in past years. It is an honor for us to continue to serve so many generations of families.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
