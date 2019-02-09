Red Barn 20 named winner of ‘Couples’ Choice Awards’

Red Barn 20 at Windridge Estate in Cazenovia was recently announced a winner of the renowned WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards in Cazenovia.

WeddingWire, Inc., a leading global online wedding marketplace, annually celebrates the top wedding professionals on WeddingWire across more than 20 service categories, from venues and caterers to florists and photographers. These distinguished vendors exhibit superior professionalism, responsiveness, service and quality when interacting with the five million monthly consumers who turn to WeddingWire to help ease their wedding planning process.

Red Barn 20 received this esteemed award based on their outstanding experience working with real newlyweds. WeddingWire features more than three million reviews, and these notable vendors all received prompt, reliable and quality feedback.

“We are celebrating our 11th annual Couples’ Choice Awards, where we honor our vendors who help make millions of couples’ big day one to remember,” said Timothy Chi, CEO of WeddingWire. “Not only are these hard- working and distinguished wedding professionals, such as Red Barn 20 at Windridge Estate, a fundamental part of the wedding planning process for engaged couples, but they help make WeddingWire a trusted source for wedding planning. We congratulate everyone on this well-deserved achievement.”

Red Barn 20 at Windridge Estate is honored to be one of the top wedding businesses in Cazenovia on WeddingWire.com.

