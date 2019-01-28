Lune Chocolat in Manlius closes

Michael and Emily Woloszyn, Owners of Lune Chocolat in Manlius, recently decided to close its doors and sell the business to a former employee, who will reopen the company in her hometown of Cortland.

Owners sell business to former employee, to reopen in Cortland

By Lauren Young

Staff writer

After eight years of artisan candy-making in Manlius, Lune Chocolat has closed its location and sold the business to a former employee who will reopen the shop in Cortland, according to an announcement made on the business’ Facebook last Wednesday.

“Eight years ago when we opened our doors, we have had a clear vision of what we wanted to create at Lune Chocolat,” said Owners Michael and Emily Woloszyn in a Facebook post on the business’ page on Jan. 23.

The pair first opened the specialty chocolate and candy shop in 2011 at 315 Fayette St. in Manlius near Sno-Top, but later relocated to a larger location at 4675 Brickyard Falls Road in 2015.

The business uses chocolate from small family-run farms in South America, and uses many local and fresh ingredients.

“We wanted to create the world’s best chocolate using fresh and local ingredients, and we wanted to create something that would be recognized across the world for quality,” said the Woloszyns. “We have loved every second of being in business.”

Shortly after Christmas, the owners said they realized they were “not the people” to get their company “to the next level,” but after speaking to a former employee who is “brimming with creativity and enthusiasm,” they decided to sell Lune Chocolat to her, and she will reopen the business in her hometown of Cortland.

She will begin her role as the owner in the next few weeks, said the owners.

“This was not an easy decision for us. In the end, we wanted what is best for the business we created,” said the Woloszyns. “We have really enjoyed getting to know each and every person who has walked thru the doors and consider ourselves fortunate that we have made so many friends.”

The owners did not respond to a request for a comment by press time.

