BEE LOCAL: Baldwinsville Public Library

Jan 23, 2019 admin Baldwinsville Messenger, Business, News
Margaret Van Patten, director
33 E. Genesee St.
Baldwinsville, NY 13027
315-635-5631
A: Our mission statement says it the best: “To nurture love for learning, creativity and positive collaboration within the community.”
A: The library is open to all and is seen as a “go to” location for information in our community. We provide an atmosphere that motivates readers and develops learners for life. The library also provides a place for collaborative learning and creativity, and our staff assists patrons in developing independent research and information literacy skills.
A: The library is chartered to serve the residents of the Baldwinsville Central School District, so being in the village is an ideal location. However, when the current building was in the design phase, many locations within the school district were considered. The current site was selected because of its central location, with easy access from all parts of the district.
A: It is a community that cares about and does much to support the needs of the residents of the Baldwinsville Central School District.
A: That Baldwinsville is a community that cares.
A: Libraries have changed and grown in so many unimaginable ways during the 50 years I have worked in libraries that it hard to predict what the future will bring. Change continues to come at such a fast pace it is even hard to predict even five years down the road. However, no matter what, I see the Baldwinsville Public Library being open to growth and adapting to change to meet the needs of the community.
A: There are many satisfying moments, but the most satisfying ones are when a patron expresses how helpful library staff has been in providing the needed help.
A: I would have to say every single person who supported the building of the current library building because it is a facility that enables the library board and staff to provide many services to the community.
A: Superman’s ability to move at the speed of light.
