Jersey Mike’s Subs to open in DeWitt

Jan 21, 2019 Business, Eagle Bulletin, News

The first Jersey Mike’s Subs location in Central New York is slated to open in DeWitt “soon,” according to the official website, on Erie Boulevard East. (Jerseymikes.com)

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

New Jersey-based sub chain Jersey Mike’s Subs will be opening in DeWitt — its first location in Central New York.

The northeast-style sub chain known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs plans to open its newly-constructed, 10,000-square-foot building at 3401 Erie Blvd. East in DeWitt, sandwiched between the recently-opened CORE Life Eatery and the soon-to-open Blaze Pizza and smoothie shop next door.

Blaze Pizza, a California-based chain specializing in build-your-own artisanal pizzas, is slated to open this summer.

Officials from the chain said the location does not yet have an opening date, but is listed on its official website as “opening soon.”

The closest Jersey Mike’s restaurant is located in Albany on Western Avenue, and a second Albany location is slated to open soon.

The new northeast-style sub restaurant will be sandwiched between the recently-opened Core Life Eatery and the soon-to-open Blaze Pizza and a smoothie shop. (Lauren Young)

Lauren Young

Reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican.

