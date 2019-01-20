B’ville Dining Weeks take place Jan. 20-Feb. 10

Baldwinsville Dining Weeks will take place from Jan. 20 through Feb. 10. Several area restaurants are offering three-course meals for $25. Visit baldwinsvillediningweeks.com for more information. (Photo courtesy of Eat Local CNY)

By Ashley M. Casey

Associate Editor

There’s no shortage of restaurants in Baldwinsville, and the next few weeks will bring the perfect opportunity to try them out.

Eat Local CNY, Middle Ages Brewing and Destination B’ville have teamed up to organize Baldwinsville Dining Weeks, which will take place between Jan. 20 and Feb. 10.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had someone say they’ve never been to The Chef & The Cook or to Angry Garlic,” said Anthony Tringale, owner of Eat Local CNY.

Dennis Sick, the owner of Mohegan Manor, helps operate the Destination B’ville Facebook page, which aggregates events and attractions in Baldwinsville. Tringale said Sick has tried to bring the restaurants of B’ville together, but he’s had little luck until now.

“He’s tried to put something on in years past in terms of dining weeks but just never really got the majority of restaurant owners to participate,” Tringale said.

Enter Tringale, whose mission with Eat Local CNY is to promote local restaurants. Tringale contacted each Baldwinsville restaurant and came up with 11 participants. He has coordinated promotional photos of the featured dishes and boosted the event on social media.

“Pretty much every business owner has stepped up,” he said. “It’s pretty amazing. You have so many restaurants in this small town of Baldwinsville competing for [customers, and] they’re working together.”

Each establishment is offering a three-course meal for $25. Some participants will offer a prix fixe BDW menu, and others will open their whole menus to the deal, allowing customers to choose three items.

“One thing I really like about it is not every restaurant is doing the same thing,” Tringale said. “Lock 24, their dessert portion is going to be sweet alcoholic drinks. It gives people the opportunity to try different things.”

The variety of restaurants participating means there is something for every diner.

“Whatever somebody’s palate is or even dietary restrictions they have … there’s something for everybody,” Tringale said.

Co-sponsor Middle Ages Brewing will be showcasing its craft beers during Baldwinsville Dining Weeks.

“They’re going to be hosting a ‘tap takeover’ or collaborating with the restaurant,” Tringale said.

Tringale said the goal is to make BDW an annual event.

“We hope to in the future include more restaurants and get a little more creative with everything,” he said.

To learn more about BDW, visit baldwinsvillediningweeks.com, and keep up-to-date on local eateries and events by following Eat Local CNY and Destination B’ville on Facebook.

Baldwinsville Dining Weeks

The following restaurants are offering three-course meals for $25 between Jan. 20 and Feb. 10:

• The Chef & The Cook: 7 Syracuse St., 315-303-4159

• Tassone’s Wine Garden: 8113 Dexter Parkway, 315-635-5133

• Mohegan Manor: 58 Oswego St., 315-935-6866

• Angry Garlic: 29 Oswego St., 315-303-0453

• Olive’s Eatery: 25 Syracuse St., 315-638-1955

• Dani’s Dessert and Wine Bar: 56 Oswego St., 315-303-0321

• Lock 24 Restaurant: 33 Water St., 315-635-2794

• Pizza Man: 50 Oswego St., 315-638-1234

• Sal’s Pizza: 41 E. Genesee St., 315-638-8505

• River Grill: 3 Syracuse St., 315-579-2537

• The Fireside Inn: 2347 W. Genesee Road, 315-303-0779

