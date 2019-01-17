Former DeFrancisco communications director joins MACNY

MACNY is pleased to announce the addition of Tiffany Latino-Gerlock, who has joined the organization as the director of government relations and communications.

In her role, Latino-Gerlock will manage the advocacy efforts of MACNY and the Manufacturers Alliance of New York State in both Albany and Washington, manage communications regarding public policy issues, coordinate MACNY’s state and federal political action committees, and keep more than 330 MACNY members informed of important issues and legislation. She will also be focused on growing the alliance’s statewide visibility and influence.

Latino-Gerlock previously worked in State Sen. John DeFrancisco’s Syracuse office for close to eight years, during which time she served as communications director. Prior to that, she was a television and radio news reporter in the Syracuse community and elsewhere for about 10 years. Latino-Gerlock also has had experience in sales and nonprofit work.

“On behalf of the entire team at MACNY, I would like to express how thrilled we are to have Tiffany joining us. Tiffany’s extensive experience in both government relations and communications is a wonderful addition to the MACNY team, and will certainly come as an incredible asset to MACNY membership and our sector’s collective voice in Albany. We hope that you will join us in welcoming Tiffany to the team,” said MACNY President and CEO Randy Wolken.

Latino-Gerlock is eager to get to know MACNY’s member companies and is currently scheduling facility tours throughout the region. If you would like to invite her to come visit your facility and discuss how she can assist you in her new role, please contact her directly via email at tiffanylatinog@macny.org or by phone at 315-474-4201 ext. 13.

MACNY, the Manufacturers Association, represents over 330 companies in a 26-county region in Upstate New York. The 105-year-old organization provides human resource services, training, purchasing solutions, networking opportunities and advocacy support for its members.

