Theophilus Cazenove building next to Aldi ready by summer

The “Theophilus Cazenove” building, on the east side of Aldi on Route 20, is now framed and is expected to have roofing begun within a month, followed by exterior siding and interior construction, with hopes to be done by late May or early June. (photo by Lauren Young)

The second phase of the Cazenovia Market development project on Route 20 is well underway, with an expected completion and move-in date for businesses and tenants before summer.

The mixed-use building will have 12 luxury apartments on the second and third floors (six per floor), as well as a residential community room and two retail spaces on the first floor. The building’s aesthetic design will be based off the McLaughlin Building on Albany Street.

“We are excited to have overcome the hurtles of this process and to create a project that is going to benefit not only the building’s residents but the community as a whole,” said Louis D. Muraco, co-owner, with his father David Muraco, of Marketplace Partners RT 20, LLC, the developer and owner of the Cazenove building as well as the Aldi next door.

The two retail spaces on the first floor, which range from 1,500 to 3,000 square feet, have no signed leases yet, although talks are ongoing with two businesses, Muraco said.

The upstairs apartments will all be two bedrooms with two baths, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and all LED lighting. They will range in size from 1,190 to 1,240 square feet, with a price range from $1,590 to $1,650 per month rent.

The first floor will have a special entrance for the upstairs apartments that leads to an elevator going upstairs. The first floor will also have a community room for residents, light workout equipment, a business center and a small leasing office, Muraco said.

“All the finishes will be top-notch, and all will be higher quality than our Carriage Garden Apartments [in Cazenovia] … This building is going to be like nothing Cazenovia has ever seen in the apartment facet.”

Four residential units have already been pre-leased through the Muracos’ Empire Management company. Construction is expected to be completed by May with move-in by mid-June, Muraco said.

Once the Cazenove building is completed, the next phase of the Cazenovia Market development project will be senior apartment housing in the back of the lot, starting in 2020 or 2021.

For more information, call 315-445-8990 or visit empiremgtco.com.

