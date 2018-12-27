CNY Hemp Processing Inc. in Canastota to open this month

CNY Hemp Processing President Stephen Halton will hold a grand opening for the facility on Jan. 11 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and facility tour at its location on 124 Barlow Street in Canastota. (courtesy CNY Hemp Processing Facebook)

CNY Hemp Processing is inviting the public to visit its new warehouse and processing center in Canastota and participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony in early January. The 5,700-square-foot facility at 124 Barlow Street will be used for both storage of raw hemp products and production of finished hemp product.

“We’re happy to introduce this processing facility to both Madison County and Canastota. It’s great to be revitalizing a very historic industry,” said company President Stephen Halton, of New Woodstock. Halton has been working with the property owners to renovate the property and begin processing value-added hemp products, including pelletized hemp animal bedding, hemp-based heat pellets and hemp seed oil. “The ribbon-cutting ceremony marks the launch of a new, exciting endeavor for our area,” he said.

“CNY Hemp Processing is filling a much-needed space in the hemp industry between farmers and consumers,” said Dr. Jennifer Gilbert Jenkins, agronomist from SUNY Morrisville.

“I am very pleased that CNY Hemp Processing has chosen the Village of Canastota for its company location,” said Mayor Carla DeShaw. “As a new start-up, we are very excited to be part of and help CNY Hemp Processing’s future growth of jobs and new careers in today’s highly researched hemp industry. We look forward to celebrating the grand opening and ribbon cutting with our collaborative partners that helped make this happen.”

CNY Hemp Processing is working to stay at the forefront of New York State Hemp projects, including finding alternative uses for CBD waste, and is dedicated to buying from local farmers and helping local economies, according to company information.

The company was recently awarded a $55,000 New York Empire State Development grant for constructing a pole-barn-style facility to store, dry and process hemp fiber, and the purchase and installation of machinery and equipment.

For more information on CNY Hemp Processing, visit its website at Cnyhempprocessing.com or its Facebook page at Facebook.com/CNYHempprocessing.

