A ‘friendly’ ground-breaking: Construction begins for Friendly Honda of Fayetteville dealership

Dec 03, 2018 Business, Eagle Bulletin

Friendly Auto Group President Eric Kahn (center) breaks ground with Mayor Mark Olson (right), County Executive Ryan McMahon (right), American Honda representatives and a BBL construction worker during a ceremony on Friday, Nov. 30 at its site on E Genesee Street in Fayetteville. (photo by Lauren Young)

By Lauren Young

Staff writer

In commencing construction for the new Honda dealership by Friendly Auto Group, a ground-breaking ceremony was held on Friday, Nov. 30 to celebrate its new home in the heart of Fayetteville.

The new dealership on 534 E Genesee St. will be “state-of-the-art,” featuring a 25,000-square-foot Honda store with a five-car showroom, 15 service bays, several customer lounges and a car wash for customers, said Friendly Auto Group President Eric Kahn.

Located on a four-acre site across from Circle K, Honda was “very selective about approving the site,” Kahn said during the ceremony attended by County Executive Ryan McMahon, Fayetteville Mayor Mark Olson, Deputy Mayor Dan Kinsella, Honda representatives and Manlius Chamber of Commerce members.

“After an exhaustive search of more than a year, we landed on the property that we stand on today. And I have to say, I believe this property was worth all the time and effort,” Kahn said.

Friendly Auto Group President Eric Kahn said the new Honda dealership on 534 E Genesee St. in Fayetteville will be “state-of-the-art.” (photo by Lauren Young)

Over time, the facility will create over 50 auto retail jobs, which are “substantially higher-paying than most other types of retail jobs,” he said

“Friendly Fayetteville — that has a good ring to it,” said Olson. “We’re so fortunate that Honda picked Fayetteville and we really appreciate everything that you’re bringing to our community.”

This is Onondaga County’s third Honda dealership, and the first one in its eastern portion.

The site on E. Genesee Street was formerly home to Jay’s Village Chevrolet dealership and later Powerhouse Chevrolet until the dealership closed in 2008. Since then, the site has been vacant.

The new dealership is expected to open in August 2019.

