Craftsman Inn debuts new multi-million-dollar restaurant and bar

Owner Bob Spoto of Widewaters Hotels, joined by Director of Sales and Marketing Robert Richie (left), Culinary Director JohnPaul Damato (right) and Executive Chef Steve Batur (far right), cuts the ribbon to unveil the new Craftsman Wood Grille and Tap House at 7300 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville, on Nov. 28 as several members of the Manlius Chamber of Commerce and restaurant staff celebrate from behind. (photo by Lauren Young)

By Lauren Young

Staff writer

Following a multi-million-dollar renovation and over nine months of construction, the Stickley-themed Craftsman Inn & Suites in Fayetteville finally unveiled its new restaurant and bar on Wednesday, Nov. 28, with a ribbon cutting ceremony before officially opening for dinner that night.

Owner Bob Spoto of Widewaters Hotels, General Manager Paul McNeil, Director of Sales and Marketing Robert Richie, restaurant staff and several Manlius Chamber of Commerce members attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony to reveal the new Craftsman Wood Grille and Tap House, located at 7300 E. Genesee St. across from Towne Center.

The restaurant and bar, which replaces the former Limestone Grille, will serve contemporary American cuisine and features an open kitchen with a wood-fired grill and a brick oven; an expansive three-season patio with more than 2,000 square feet of outdoor heated dining; and an upgraded bar with 21 beers on tap and a wide selection of wines.

The restaurant is now open daily for lunch, dinner and brunch on the weekends.

“We’re thrilled to be opening the restaurant,” said McNeil. “The Craftsman’s restaurant has long been an important gathering place in the community and the upgrades we’ve made, including the new patio space, provide an enhanced dining experience. We look forward to welcoming loyal Limestone diners and those from all over Central New York.”

The cuisine and specials will be prepared by Executive Chef Steve Batur, who comes from TS Steakhouse at Turning Stone Resort Casino and Ocean Blue — Utica’s first rooftop restaurant.

“Our menu features fresh, local ingredients and appeals to diners of all ages,” said Batur. “We wanted to highlight the bounty of our region while maintaining a menu that would satisfy the full spectrum of palates. Whether someone is looking for elegant dining, social bar scene, or casual dining experience, we’ve got them covered.”

In addition to everyday dining, The Craftsman Wood Grille & Tap House kitchen services the banquet and catering needs of the hotel’s 4,000 square feet of event spaces and can host up to 200 people for community, business and individual events.

“It’s more than a restaurant or hotel — it’s a destination,” said Manlius Chamber President and travel consultant Judy Dardzinski.

After Widewaters Hotels purchased the property for $3.2 million in 2016, it closed last February and reopened last May after a multi-million-dollar renovation, including moving the stairwell to create a more open lobby; vaulted ceilings; tile entryways to guest rooms; new bathrooms, headboards, mattresses, carpeting and lighting; a new complimentary breakfast bar and fitness center; and renovating the 21 suites and banquet room at the Craftsman Lodge next door.

The inn’s original Stickley furniture was also restored and re-stained black by Stickley Furniture in Manlius.

To view menus and the events schedule, visit the CraftsmanInn.com. Reservations can be made through OpenTable.com or by calling The Craftsman at 315-637-8000.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story