Manlius Art Cinema celebrates 100th year with ribbon cutting, 10 cent movies

Nov 26, 2018 Business, Eagle Bulletin, Entertainment

The Manlius Art Cinema on 135 E. Seneca Street will celebrate its 100th year in Manlius this year. (photo by Lauren Young)

The Manlius Art Cinema, Central New York’s oldest cinema, is celebrating its 100th year with a birthday party on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 7 and 8.

Having opened its doors in 1918, the cinema (originally called the Strand) has been bringing filmed entertainment to the area for a century. Starting as a silent theatre, converting to sound in 1931, the cinema went “digital” in 2012. In 2014, the Manlius Art Cinema began bringing live captured performances of London’s National Theatre Live, Royal Shakespeare Company, Royal Ballet and Opera as well as Broadway musical revivals to its screen.

To celebrate the birthday, the Greater Manlius Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 6:30 pm. Friday, Dec. 7, at the Cinema.

The following day, the Cinema will present five films, all chosen to attract diverse audiences and ages. Films and showtimes are as follows:

 

ET, the Extraterrestrial (1982)

Rating: PG

Running Time: 1:55

Showtime: 12:30 p.m.

 

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Rating: PG13

Running Time: 1:34

Showtime: 3 p.m.

 

In Bruges (2008)

Rating: R

Running Time: 1:47

Showtime: 5 p.m.

 

Loving Vincent (2017)

Rating: PG13

Running Time: 1:34

Showtime: 7:30 p.m.

 

Big Lebowski (1998)

Rating: R

Running Time: 1:57

Showtime: 9:30 p.m.

 

Admission to each film will be at 1918 ticket prices (before inflation) of 10 cents. Proprietors Nat Tobin and Eileen Lowell kindly ask that celebrants bring exact change. Seating is limited to theater capacity.

Manlius Art Cinema during renovations (courtesy Manlius Art Cinema)

Historic photo of the Manlius Art Cinema (courtesy Manlius Art Cinema)

Manlius Art Cinema being rebuilt. (courtesy Manlius Art Cinema)

Interior of the cinema when it housed a soda fountain. (courtesy Manlius Art Cinema)

Patricia Robbins Bullock
