‘That Chocolate Event’ takes place Nov. 15

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

Au Chocolat, Bon Bons and Boutiques, and now, That Chocolate Event: A trolley tour of village businesses by any other name would taste as sweet.

The rebranded event, held by a group of merchants in the village of Baldwinsville, returns Nov. 15. Nearly two dozen establishments will share a sweet treat and stamp your event passport. Drop your completed passport at the last location you visit for a chance to win a raffle prize. Each business has contributed a prize, so there are plenty of chances to win. A trolley will shuttle attendees among the various locations. Park and pick up the trolley at any of the following locations:

Village Square: behind B’ville Diner/Sammy Malone’s

Village ACE Hardware: 43 E. Genesee St.

La Tresse Salon + Spa: 57 E. Genesee St.

Behind the Hamill House Day Spa: 49 Oswego St.

There is no charge for the passport, but guests are encouraged to shop locally and purchase items from the participating boutiques.

Several businesses will have event specials. The Chef and the Cook will offer a half-off glass of wine with food purchase if you present your passport or a receipt from one of the participating businesses. For more information, visit facebook.com/Baldwinsvillechocolateevent.

That Chocolate Event takes place from 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15.

Participating businesses

a la Maison: 25 Syracuse St., second floor

Sissy’s: Luchsinger Lane

The Hamill House Day Spa: 49 Oswego St.

Village Ace Hardware: 43 E. Genesee St.

La Tresse Salon + Spa: 57 E. Genesee St.

JessiCakes: 3 Marble St.

The Savvy Chick, Beyond The Attic Door: 5 W. Genesee St.

Maureen’s Hope Foundation: 44 Oswego St.

Colello Creations: colellocreations@gmail.com

Red Room Salon: 20 Oswego St.

Fashion Rescue 911 Boutique and Fashion Truck: 52 Oswego St.

The Purple Painted Lady: 1 W. Genesee St.

Greene Ivy Florist, Miller’s Crossing Design: 7762 Maple Road

Bliss Bridal and Formal Wear: 4 W. Genesee St.

Museum at the Shacksboro Schoolhouse: 46 Canton St.

MallyMae Boutique, Simply Chic, Two Twisted Sisters, Olive’s Eatery: 25 Syracuse St.

