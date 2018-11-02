Spectrum adds 100 jobs at call center in East Syracuse

The Spectrum call center in East Syracuse is holding a hiring event for over 100 customer service jobs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6. (photo by Lauren Young)

Over 100 customer service jobs at Spectrum were recently added to its regional call center in East Syracuse, Charter Communications Inc. announced on Monday, Oct. 29. This increase raises its total number of customer service representatives to more than 300, according to a news release.

The center, which handles billing and account questions from Spectrum customers in several states, will be holding a hiring event with open interviews from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6 at its location on 6005 Fair Lakes Road.

“Adding over 100 jobs in Syracuse enables us to continue growing and providing exceptional service to our customers, while also offering the community even more career opportunities with competitive pay, outstanding benefits and growth potential,” said Dodie Murphy, senior director of customer service for Spectrum in Syracuse, in a news release.

According to its website, Spectrum wages start at $15 an hour and receive paid training, medical benefits, 401(k) savings plan, tuition reimbursement and free/discounted Spectrum services.

Before the hiring event, candidates should apply online at Jobs.spectrum.com and bring a copy of their resume to their interview.

