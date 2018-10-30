BEE LOCAL: Primerica Financial Services

Primerica Financial Services

Tina Solomon, Regional Vice President

8220 Loop Road, Baldwinsville

(315) 935-7497

primerica.com/tinasolomon

Q: What problem does your business solve?

A: We teach families how to become properly protected, debt free and financially independent. Throughout my previous career as a math teacher, I always wanted to teach about money but the curriculum never allowed for it. Now I teach families and individuals of all ages how money works and how to build a sound financial house. I have the joy of educating families and then partnering them with the best financial companies in the industry to make sure they receive what they need.

Q: Why does your product or service stand out?

A: We educate. Our company was founded by a teacher in 1977 and throughout all of the years, educating our clients has been the main focus. You cannot make the best decisions without the best education.

Q: Why did you choose to locate your business in B’ville?

A: My husband grew up in Baldwinsville. We met in college, I came to visit in 1993 and here I am 35 years later — it must have been the chicken wings from the Seneca Grill that pulled me in!

Q: What is the most important lesson that you have learned in the last year?

A: The most important thing I have learned is that the universe wants you to succeed, but you have to put out to the universe what it is that you want. Set goals, stay focused and most of all, help people and they will help you.

Q: What do you see for your business in the next five years?

A: Expansion! We want to help more families! We can only help more families by licensing, training, and developing more representatives. So the goal is to open three more offices in the surrounding areas.

Q: What has been the most satisfying moment in operating your business?

A: There are so many! I enjoy helping families take years off their debt, helping individuals retire with dignity, making sure moms and dads have the correct life insurance so that their family will be taken care of if mom or dad should pass too soon — I just find happiness in all of it. However, I think the best compliment I have ever received is when a client told me, “You are like my own personal Suze Orman.”

Q: If you were to tell a person “thank you” for helping you become the person you are today, who would that be and why?

A: My husband, for standing by me and my decision to make a career change. We both went to college to become math teachers (we met in calculus class!). Seventeen years into my teaching career, I decided to make a career change. Initially, I was able to still teach while getting licensed, trained and developed with Primerica; at the time, my kids were 3 and 5 years old. My husband stepped up with a lot of the household responsibilities. It was a massive decision that required multiple changes within our household. My husband took a risk on me “making it” in the business world and I appreciate his support through the process. Change is a challenge, but it helps us grow stronger in so many ways.

Q: What super power would you like to have?

A: To be able to predict the market, of course.

