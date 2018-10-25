New integrative medicine practice opens in Chittenango

Dr. Heidi S. Puc

Dr. Heidi S. Puc, formerly of Hematology Oncology Associates of Central New York and the Stram Center for Integrative Medicine, has opened a new private integrative medicine practice in Chittenango.

Integrative Medicine of Central New York, PC held its grand opening the first week of September, and is currently accepting new patients for integrative oncology, treatment of Lyme disease, integrative prevention and wellness, general integrative medicine, medical marijuana certification for New York State qualifying diagnosis, Reiki, Pranic Healing, integrative nutritional health coaching, CBD oil and essential oils.

IM of CNY has an infusion room and specializes in high dose IV vitamin C and a wide variety of wellness infusions. They also offer a range of oral herbal supplements that are available on-site.

Puc is a board-certified hematologist and medical oncologist with over 20 years of experience in the private practice of adult hematology and oncology, after having completed fellowship training at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

She is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and a Diplomate of the American Board of Integrative Holistic Medicine. She is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, The American College of Physicians, the Society for Integrative Oncology, and ILADS. Puc also has Energy Medicine Certifications and training in Reiki Levels I and II, Basic Pranic Healing and is a Seichim Master.

For more information, call 315-741-5774 or visit imofcny.com.

