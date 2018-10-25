New antiques, collectibles store opens in Manlius

Retrograde Antiques and Collectibles, at 203 East Seneca St., held its grand opening on Oct. 13. (photo by Jason Emerson)

A new store has opened in the village of Manlius that will excite antique lovers. Retrograde Antiques and Collectibles, at 203 East Seneca St., held its grand opening on Oct. 13 and will be open every Friday through Sunday.

The store, located in the former seating section of the Shang Hai House Chinese restaurant, sells mostly antiques, particularly furniture, but also offers glassware, vintage tools, collectibles, back issues of comic books and Funko Pops. There are also upcycled items that have been refurbished and refinished.

“It’s a mix of everything,” said owner Kali Kalinowski, a Manlius resident.

Kalinowski has worked in the insurance industry for more than 20 years but has always had a passion for antiques and historic items.

“There’s a soul and a quality to older things you don’t see in new stuff; it’s just always been something I’ve gravitated towards,” he said. “Running my own store, especially antiques, is something I’ve always had in the back of my head, so I decided to take the plunge and do it.”

Kalinowski leased the 1,100-square-foot space this past August and did some modifications to the interior while also preparing and accumulating inventory for the store. The space had been vacant for years, and the other side of the former Chinese restaurant remains empty, he said.

The store’s grand opening was Saturday, Oct. 13, and was a “fairly busy day,” Kalinowski said. “A lot of people saw the sign, saw the store and were curious. It was generally positive; it was a good feeling to have everybody happy to come in.”

Retrograde Antiques and Collectibles is open from 1 to 6 p.m. on Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, call 315-935-7102 or find them on Facebook.

