A different kind of Halloween scare: ‘Breakout’ of escape rooms in East Syracuse

Photo of an escape room at Breakout Games, where players have 60 minutes to “breakout” of a room by cracking codes and solving riddles. (Dana Rogers Photography)

By Lauren Young

Staff writer

Looking for more of a Sherlock Holmes-type of experience compared to your typical haunted house this Halloween? From escaping a kidnapper while handcuffed and blindfolded at a derelict motel to breaking into a thief’s home to find stolen goods, get your adrenaline pumping by cracking codes and solving mysteries to “breakout” of themed escape rooms with friends, family and coworkers at Breakout Games in East Syracuse.

Breakout Games are a “great alternative” to a traditional haunted house because they offer the thrill of nightmarish situations without the jump scares of haunted attractions, said Syracuse’s Regional Operating Director Adam Walker.

Players take charge in these live-action narratives with 60-minute time constraints, figuring out how to escape situations akin to typical horror movie plots, like finding a way to free yourself before a kidnapper returns in “The Kidnapping” room or uncovering the reason behind a plane hijacking and how to escape in the “Hostage” room.

Founded in 2014, Breakout Games has expanded to 44 locations in 28 states, and is the largest escape room company in the country, said Walker. Each escape room gives players 60 minutes to crack codes, solve riddles and find clues to “breakout” of a room — designed by a full team of engineers and designers, including a former Disney Imagineer.

“We’re not a haunted house, so there’s nothing graphic or gory,” said Walker. “Rather, we want people to be engaged and have a fun time.”

Players are led by game masters, who read to the groups and explain the mission. Players then watch a short video and as they play, game masters monitor the game and provide hints via the intercom.

From church groups to sports teams, the increasing popularity of escape room experiences, like at Breakout Games, “offers something that is a lot of fun but has a true team-building component,” and can be enjoyed by people “from all walks of life,” Walker said.

It’s also one of those rare times where three generations of a family can be in a room together without being on their cellphones, he said.

“It has such a wide appeal and people enjoy coming in these rooms and being challenged mentally and working together as a team,” Walker said. “We’re definitely in an ‘experience’ economy; people are spending money on experiences and not stuff.”

All escape games have a minimum of two players and a maximum of seven to eight players, depending on the theme. Anyone can play; however, those under 14 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Anyone under 18 and coming without a parent or guardian must fill out a waiver prior to arrival.

Breakout Games is located at 6501C Basile Rowe in East Syracuse. To learn more or to book a game, visit breakoutgames.com or call 315-948-8454.

