Town of Cicero lowers speed limit on Bartel Road after resident complaints

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

Drivers on Bartel Road will need to lay off the gas. The Cicero Town Board voted Oct. 10 to lower the speed from 40 mph to 35 mph on Bartel Road from Brewerton Road east to Kathan Road.

Michael Piraino, owner of the Brewerton Diner, gathered more than 50 signatures for a petition urging the town board to act. He said he has witnessed several car accidents and other drivers’ speed makes it difficult for people to make left turns in and out of businesses in the area. The diner is located near the intersection of Bartel and Miller roads.

“If you don’t jump on your gas you will be rear-ended every time you pull out of there,” he said. “I think just 5 mph will give you half a second to at least accelerate a little more or give someone else the time to at least hit their brakes. It’s a very scary intersection.”

Councilor Judy Boyke, who lives in Brewerton, agreed with Piraino’s assessment of the dangerous traffic on Bartel Road.

“I think to myself where I have to go so that I only make right-hand turns in, right-hand turns out as opposed to making a left-hand turn and having to go across traffic,” she said.

Cicero Police Chief Joe Snell said the average speed on that section of Bartel Road ranges between 45 and 50 mph. He said the danger is not just limited to other motorists, but to pedestrians, including people with mobility issues.

“What I’ve also observed is that there’s a lot of pedestrians in that section,” Snell added. “They’re walking to the plaza, they’re walking to the diner. There’s a lot more commercial growth there.”

Apartment developers now must contribute to park fund

The town board also voted on a measure requiring apartment developers to contribute to an in-lieu-of-parkland account for the town’s parks and recreation department. Apartment builders now will have to pay a one-time fee of $500 per unit.

Parks Director Jody Rogers said the new fee brings Cicero into line with other area towns that charge developers of subdivisions as well as apartments.

“It is really the only way we’re going to be able to improve and put new facilities in or add new attractions for the residents and the needs in the future,” she said.

Councilor Jon Karp noted the wide range of fees among neighboring towns.

“The towns of Camillus and Lysander also have a $500 fee, DeWitt has a $1,000 fee and Clay only has a $50 fee,” he said. “I think $500 seems appropriate. I think Lysander and Camillus are comparable towns. I think $1,000 is probably excessive. Certainly $50 is not enough.”

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story